Kristen Bell Shares Her Must-Haves for the Holiday Season

We interviewed Kristen because we think you'll like her picks. Kristen is a paid spokesperson for Shipt. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Anyone else experiencing new levels of stress now that the holiday season is in full effect?
If your to-do list is making you sweat, you're not alone. Thankfully, Kristen Bell has some tips, tricks and go-to holiday essentials that will give you more time and peace of mind to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.
"I'm a big fan of lists," Kristen revealed. "I keep different notebooks around the house because when my brain is on fire, it's on fire, and then it just smolders out. Then I need very clear instructions. So when it's on fire, I will make huge lists of everything I want to purchase for the holidays like food, and when someone says they love something, I'll jot it down really quick. I'm not a super-advanced prepper other than thinking, which I call the pre-production of the holidays when everything is just in your brain."
As someone who balances multiple projects and roles at once, Kristen knows how busy life can get. Recently, the Ultra City Smiths actress told E! how she is leaning on Shipt to simplify her life by delegating tasks like grocery shopping to the delivery service's team of expert shoppers.
So, what's in a typical Shipt order for Kristen, you ask?
"Every item of food you could ever eat around holidays can be ordered. Your Shipt shoppers are going to know if you generally like a less ripe avocado or a more ripe avocado or all of your dietary preferences," Kristen explained. "I find that around the holidays, I am big into drinking hot mugs of tea, which I don't do any other month of the year. I'm also buying a lot of teen and family pajama sets, which I have to do new ones each year because the kids are growing."
To check out the rest of Kristen's holiday must-haves that you can order through Shipt's same-day delivery service, scroll below!
LEGO® Collection x Target Chronicle Books Playful Bricks Jigsaw Puzzle - 1000pc
"I'm getting the majority of my Christmas presents through Shipt, which alleviates a ton because my girls are very, very into Legos right now. It's a big part of their life. They like to rebuild, but they're constantly asking for new sets, and all of that stuff is available through Shipt. I can just order two or three LEGO sets and then kind of be done with half of my Christmas shopping for my kids."
Concentrated Laundry Detergent
Whether you're looking to make laundry more enjoyable or need more diapers for the little ones, Hello Bello has an incredible selection of cruelty-free products that will put you at ease.
Classic Variety Pack (12 Count)
"Ever since my children were really little, I've always gotten away with wrapping up their favorite snacks," the Frozen actress revealed. "I'll wrap little packages of goldfish or gummies that I'm getting from my delivery at the grocery store. But they love opening them up, and they're super happy and it makes them smile."
8oz Sugared Birch Lidded Jar Container Candle - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
"I like the whole house to feel different around the holidays and make it festive. So I like to exchange the candles for holiday ones, and my favorite one right now is Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Sugared Birch.'"
ASSETS by SPANX
You can always count on Spanx to have you looking your best and feeling confident even after a bunch of holiday parties!
Spindrift
After a long day of holiday shopping, crack open one of Spindrift's delicious sparkling waters! Plus, they only have 17 calories.
Matching Family Pajamas
Join Kristen in stocking up on matching family pajamas! Not only will you get a cute photo, but you'll be oh so cozy.
Coolhaus Ice Cream
The holidays are hard. Don't forget to treat yourself to something yummy! Kristen suggests Coolhaus' delicious ice creams.
Petmate Leash
Definitely don't forget to treat your pet to something special this season, too! Kristen told us she loves Petmate because they support Pilots and Paws, which transports pets from overcrowded shelters to other rescues, saving animals from euthanization due to space limitations.
Teavana White Chocolate Peppermint Herbal Tea with Rooibos and Cocoa Caffeine Free
"I drink tea really only around this time of year," Kristen revealed to us. "But there is this most amazing tea from Teavana and it's the White Chocolate Peppermint, and it will blow your mind. It's a specialized holiday version and it has little chunks of white chocolate in it. And it also tastes like Brandy. It's so, so delicious. So if you're a tea drinker, I highly recommend that. It's what's in my cup for all of December."
Fresh Produce
Stock your fridge with fresh produce, so you don't have to think too hard in the middle of the holiday chaos!
