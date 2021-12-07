E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Who's Ready for More Naked Parties? The Sex Lives of College Girls Renewed for Season 2

Class is back in session at Essex College: HBO Max has renewed Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls for a second season. Check out the details here!

This news may be more exciting than Bela getting accepted into The Catullan.

It's official: we are in store for more roommate-bonding, coffee shop shifts and a whole lot more sexual tension. On Dec. 7, HBO Max announced that The Sex Lives of College Girls has been renewed for a second season. The Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble co-created series holds a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, was the biggest Max Original comedy launch on the platform this year and consistently ranks as one of the top-performing titles on the streamer. 

The comedy series starring Amrit Kaur (Bela), Reneé Rapp (Leighton), Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney), and Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly) premiered on Nov. 18. The final two episodes of the season will air Dec. 9.

"Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties" Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max said.

Watch
"Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Gushes Over Mindy Kaling

 "We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone," Aubrey continued. "Whether they had sex in college or not. We can't wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next."

The ten-episode series also stars Sherri Shepherd, Rob Huebel, Gavin Leatherwood, Nicole Sullivan, Christopher Meyer and Jillian Armenante.

Jessica Brooks/HBO Max

We can't wait for more drama to unfold at Essex College in season two, but until then, we'll be waiting for the final two episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls when they premiere Dec. 9 on HBO Max.

