Candace Cameron Bure's Gift Guide Could Make You the Next Queen of Christmas

We interviewed Candace Cameron Bure because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's not too late to find the perfect gift for the holidays!
As the countdown continues for Christmas, Candace Cameron Bure is helping readers secure that thoughtful present for under the tree.
On Dec. 8, the actress is returning to QVC with an hour of her fashionable designs for the stylish person on your list. But ultimately, the Hallmark Channel star, known to fans as the Queen of Christmas, has something for everyone this year when sharing her gift guide exclusively with E! News.
From must-have Dr. Lancer skincare products and a life-changing Dyson vacuum to a hostess gift that will make you the best guest in town, Candace has a list full of great QVC ideas below.
Candace Cameron Bure Stretch Corduroy Baby Boot Cut Pant
"Want to gift the perfect winter pair of pants? Check! I have you covered. These corduroy pants not only feel amazing, but fit great. They come in sizes 00-32 AND petite and regular. Many options for all the women in your life."
Lancer Dani Glowing Skin Perfector Treatment 1-oz
"This has become a part of my daily skin routine! It gives me a soft and natural glow while revitalizing and brightening my skin. It has me covered for all situations whether I am running errands or attending meetings."
Candace Cameron Bure Countdown Calendar with Interchangeable Sayings
"Use this beautifully designed countdown calendar for all the exciting dates that build anticipation throughout the year! Whether it is Christmas, birthdays, weddings or vacations, this countdown makes the waiting fun!"
Candace Cameron Bure Boatneck Striped Sweater
"The best time to wear a striped sweater is….all the time! You know I love stripes! This sweater comes in a variety of colors with fun and vibrant options. Keep your friends and family cozy and stylish all winter long. Psssst…be on the lookout for matching accessories!"
Candace Cameron Bure 13-piece Holiday Hostess Gift Set
"Know someone who loves being in the kitchen? Grab this ‘hostess with the mostess' holiday gift set! It's festive and fun with phrasing on each item that adds an extra layer of cute and cozy!"
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
"We all know someone who is constantly vacuuming. Make the chore, feel like a chore, no more! Believe me when I say that your friends (and their floors) will be thanking you!"
Candace Cameron Bure—Bring on the Merry—Journal & 50 Greeting Cards
"'Bring on the Merry' is one of my favorite devotionals I have written to date! Help your loved ones pause and reflect on the reason for the season while making time for peace and joy. Each day features a devotion, an interactive activity, and a coordinating classic Christmas story! This bundle also comes with a large set of my Christmas greeting cards!"
Lancer The Method: Try Me Collection with Bag
"Have you been eyeing Dr. Lancer Skincare? This is the perfect entry kit! Dr. Lancer has been my go-to skincare for over 10 years. The Method is the first product I tried from Dr. Lancer, and it is what I still use today! Plus, this comes with a bonus Omega Hydrating Oil that leaves you with a dewy glow!"
Candace Cameron Bure Loungewear
"Loungewear is never going away! We all want to look stylish while staying comfortable. This is the perfect set for all occasions and is one of my personal favorites!"
SecureBrite S/4 9-in-1 Emergency Auto Tool with Flashlight
"This is a multifaceted tool to give peace of mind to that person in your life who loves to be prepared! It's like a Swiss army knife in flashlight form! It is a seatbelt cutter, window breaker, emergency light, workshop light, and more."
Watch a whole hour of Candace Cameron Bure Fashion on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. EST on QVC.