Candace Cameron Bure's Gift Guide Could Make You the Next Queen of Christmas

It's not too late to find the perfect gift for the holidays!

As the countdown continues for Christmas, Candace Cameron Bure is helping readers secure that thoughtful present for under the tree.

On Dec. 8, the actress is returning to QVC with an hour of her fashionable designs for the stylish person on your list. But ultimately, the Hallmark Channel star, known to fans as the Queen of Christmas, has something for everyone this year when sharing her gift guide exclusively with E! News.

From must-have Dr. Lancer skincare products and a life-changing Dyson vacuum to a hostess gift that will make you the best guest in town, Candace has a list full of great QVC ideas below.