Kristin Davis Promises Sex and the City Fans "We Would Never Disrespect Samantha"

Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

Couldn't help but wonder how the Sex and the City revival would address Samantha's absence?

While sitting down with Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones on the Dec. 7 episode of Today, Kristin Davis revealed whether the new series, And Just Like That..., would explain what happened to Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones.

"Yes!" she shared. "I mean, we love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way. So, there is respect for Samantha, it's part of the story. We would never disrespect Samantha."

Cattrall starred alongside Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in the original Sex and the City series and its two follow-up movies. But in January, it was revealed that Cattrall would not be joining her former co-stars in the reboot, which is titled And Just Like That….

Cattrall had said on several occasions that she had no interest in reprising the role, and there have been reports of a rumored feud between her and Parker for years.