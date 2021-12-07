Sneak Peek: The New Bachelor Understood the Assignment Too Well—and Fell in Love With 3 Women

Giving new meaning to the term "triple threat."
On Dec. 6, Bachelor Nation got a sneak peek at what to expect from Bachelor Clayton Echard during season 26, premiering Jan. 3. And from the sound of it, he's taking the job duties rather seriously.
The teaser, which premiered during The Bachelorette's "Men Tell All" special, had co-host and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe gives a play–by–play of the former NFL player's dramatic upcoming season.
"I'm a Midwest boy from Missouri that just wants to find love," Echard explains in the clip. "And I can't wait to get married and have kids. I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."
Viewers then see the lucky guy with the women out to win his heart on romantic dates at several stunning locations. "How much luckier can one man get? I know 'the one' is in here. I know she is. They are all perfect in their own ways."
Turns out the "one" is actually the "three": "I didn't believe it could happen," Echard reveals, "but I'm in love with three women."
"I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear," he confesses to a pair of women standing before him, "but I was intimate with both of you."
One woman storms off in tears and the other says, "What in the actual f--k?" Then yet another woman starts crying: "He's in love with all three of us?!" she asks.
"I'm so broken," cries a distraught Bachelor as he holds his head low.
Unfortunately for him, that's amore in this nation.
The clip ends with Clayton left standing alone, holding a ring, so it's anybody's guess what comes next in the new season.
To see for yourself, watch the new teaser above—and get those garden shears ready for a whole lot of red-rose clippings.
Season 26 of The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 3 on ABC.