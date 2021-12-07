Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his young son.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Nick announced the death of his and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old baby boy Zen after a battle with brain cancer. "I got so much to talk about," he said at the start of The Nick Cannon Show. "I haven't even shared this with anybody. Not even the crew. Just because there is so much going on in the world. I had a tough, very tough weekend."

Nick, 41, then showed the audience his "Pic of the Day," a photograph of Zen, as he broke down in tears. "Before the show started, in the summertime, Zen was born in June, June 23 actually," he continued. "It was a great day, y'all know I got a lot of kids. Zen is my youngest. It was so exciting."

As Nick reflected on his first few months with his youngest son, he recalled noticing Zen had a "sinus thing...like a cough" and "interesting breathing." Nick also noticed the size of Zen's head, but explained he didn't think anything of it because his other six kids also have "nice rounds heads."