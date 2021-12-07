Lizzo Suggests Chris Evans "Put Another Bun Up in My Oven" in Latest Shout-Out

Lizzo's "Rumors" doesn't just rule the charts. When it comes to her and Chris Evans, the fun chatter has also made its way onto the stage.
Take this weekend's performance at Art Basel in Miami, for instance. While singing a cover of Erykah Badu's single, "Tyrone," on Dec. 4, Lizzo decided it was the perfect opportunity to once again shoot her shot with the actor.
In her rendition, Lizzo switched Erykah's original line of singing that she "better call Tyrone," to "Maybe I should call Chris Evans," which was met with thunderous applause from the audience. Referencing one of her TikTok videos in which she joked that she was pregnant with his baby, the artist then belted out, "Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my oven."
In case you missed it, the "Good as Hell" artist shared the fake baby news over the summer. "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child," Lizzo teased in a TikTok on July 27. "But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."
And just a few days later, Chris had the perfect response to their pretend parenthood journey.
As Lizzo shared what appeared to be Instagram DMs between the two in a TikTok on Aug. 2, the Marvel star wrote, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy," adding, "My mother will be so happy lol."
However, Chris wasn't the only one to receive a special message from Lizzo for during her performance. The singer also gave a shout-out to another man she's hinted at recently, singing to the crowd, "Or maybe I should call Drake?"
In Lizzo's song "Rumors" with Cardi B, which she dropped back in August, the three-time Grammy winner referenced the rapper with the line, "No, I ain't f--k Drake yet." And while she went on to reveal that she eventually did hear from Drake about her lyric, she kept it coy as to what his exact response was.
"Actually, I have heard from Drake," she said during an August episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "But that's all I'm gonna say on that."