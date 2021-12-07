E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Batman's Colin Farrell Is Getting His Own Penguin Spin–Off

The new The Batman film isn't even out yet, but Colin Farrell's already signed on to reprise his role as The Penguin in a new HBO Max spin-off series.

Splish, splash, Collin Farrell's ready for another Batman bash!

The actor stars opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming March 2022 film The Batman, and now we know he'll be back to cause even more mayhem in an upcoming yet-to-be-named HBO Max spin-off.

As reported by Variety on Dec. 6, the actor will star in and produce the show, which focuses on villain Oswald Cobblepot's rise to power in the criminal underworld as The Penguin.

HBO Max previous announced that it was already working on a prequel series that explores how Gotham became so corrupt, making The Penguin spin–off the second of the Batman movie.

On Oct. 16, a new trailer for the film, revealed at the DC FanDome event, showcased Pattinson in his armored Batsuit fighting off Farrell, who had completely transformed with a balding head and full makeup leaving him completely unrecognizable as the iconic character. 

Speculation about Farrell's role as the iconic villain began swirling in November 2019 on social media. Two months later, Reeves confirmed the news with a GIF of Farrell, "Wait—is that you, #Oz?" he tweeted.

Actors who've previously played Batman's feathery archnemesis include Danny DeVito in Tim Burton's Batman Returns and Robin Lord Taylor in the series Gotham

 

 HBO Max hasn't announced a release date yet for the series, but there's no harm in pulling out the tux now to get ready to paint Gotham red!

