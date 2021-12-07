The Batman's Colin Farrell Is Getting His Own Penguin Spin–Off

Watch : "The Batman" Official Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is the Dark Knight

Splish, splash, Collin Farrell's ready for another Batman bash!

The actor stars opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming March 2022 film The Batman, and now we know he'll be back to cause even more mayhem in an upcoming yet-to-be-named HBO Max spin-off.

As reported by Variety on Dec. 6, the actor will star in and produce the show, which focuses on villain Oswald Cobblepot's rise to power in the criminal underworld as The Penguin.

HBO Max previous announced that it was already working on a prequel series that explores how Gotham became so corrupt, making The Penguin spin–off the second of the Batman movie.

On Oct. 16, a new trailer for the film, revealed at the DC FanDome event, showcased Pattinson in his armored Batsuit fighting off Farrell, who had completely transformed with a balding head and full makeup leaving him completely unrecognizable as the iconic character.