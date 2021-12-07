Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Are Back Together One Week After Split

Well, that was quick.
A week after announcing that he and his fiancé had split, Aaron Carter is back with Melanie Martin. According to a source, the new parents "are currently back together"—but emphasis on the currently.
"They have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together," the source elaborated. "So while they are back together for now, it's likely only a matter of time before they break up again."
On Nov. 22, Carter confirmed he and Martin welcomed their first child together, a son named Prince, after a difficult birth.
"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor," Carter wrote on Instagram, "but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here."
"I'm so proud of you hunny you did it," he wrote about Martin. "I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god."
By Nov. 30, the 34-year-old singer revealed in a tweet, "Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways."
"Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown," he told fans. "We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation. #HeartBroken."
Now, the two are also back together just in time to ring in their second anniversary, on Dec. 29. "We been through alot but we end up sticking together through thick and thin and its all worth it to be with the one," Martin wrote on Instagram last year to mark the occasion. "It just had to be you love you."