Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles With a Very “Pleasing” Outfit

"It was an idea I'd kind of had for a while," he told Dazed. "I'd been talking with a couple of people close to me, like Molly Hawkins [creative director]. Firstly, I just thought it would be fun but, in actuality, Pleasing is about a couple of things."

"It's starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for," Harry added. "Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails'. It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish."