See Ariana Grande Channel Britney Spears' Iconic '90s Look on The Voice

Watch : Ariana Grande Is Ready to SLAY as Newest Coach on "The Voice"

Hit us with this look one more time!

Ariana Grande threw it back to the year 1999 during the Dec. 6 episode of The Voice. For "'90s" week, the 28-year-old singer wore a strapless pink crop top with matching rhinestones across the top and a pair of white pants with a pink design at the knees. Grande accessorized her ensemble with white boots and slicked her hair back into her signature ponytail.

If her attire looks familiar, it's probably because Britney Spears wore a similar outfit to a performance at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Pompano Beach, Fla. 22 years ago. And fans definitely picked up on Grande's apparent nod to the 40-year-old singer.

"Love them w all my heart @britneyspears @arianagrande," one follower tweeted alongside photos of the artists in the pink apparel. Added another social media user, "Iconic."

Grande also channeled Spears last week while playing a round of "That's My Jam" on The Tonight Show, covering "Oops!... I Did It Again."