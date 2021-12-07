E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Tristan Thompson Allegedly Welcoming Baby With Another Woman

Just days after news broke that Tristan Thompson is facing a paternity lawsuit from Maralee Nichols, a source tells E! News that his ex Khloe Kardashian is "ignoring the noise."

Khloe Kardashian isn't keeping up with the drama surrounding her ex, Tristan Thompson.

As E! News previously reported, Thompson is being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols over pregnancy and child-related expenses. In the lawsuit, Nichols said that she became pregnant with a baby boy following an alleged sexual encounter with the Sacramento Kings player on his 30th birthday this March.

Amid news of the paternity suit, a source tells E! News that Kardashian, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Thompson, is "ignoring the noise."

"Khloe's focused on co-parenting," says the insider, who adds that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and Thompson have been "broken up since spring."

E! news confirmed on Monday, Dec. 6, that Nichols gave birth last week.

According to Nichols' lawsuit petition to determine parental relationship, which was filed this June in Los Angeles, she is requesting "reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth" as well as legal fees from Thompson. She is also seeking full legal and physical custody of her son, while requesting that Thompson be granted visitation rights.

In his own declaration filed in Los Angeles, Thompson acknowledged that he and Nichols had sex in Houston on his March birthday. He requested a paternity test to determine if he is the father of her child.

In addition to the question of the paternity of Nichols' child, Thompson and Nichols are embroiled in a legal dispute over where the case should be handled.

Thompson previously argued in a lawsuit filed in Houston that the matter should be settled in Texas—where Nichols allegedly lived when they had sex—while Nichols said in a response that it should be settled in California because that's where they both currently reside.

Nichols also argued that the paternity case should be handled in California because she believes Thompson, who is also father to 4-year-old son Prince from his relationship with ex Jordan Craig, "thinks forum shopping in Texas will save him money ultimately in child support."

E! News has reached out to reps for Kardashian, Thompson and Nichols for comment.

