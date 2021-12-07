Scooter Braun's Wife Yael Responds to His Divorce Filing

Watch : Scooter Braun Officially Files For Divorce: Is There a Prenup?

Five months after Scooter Braun filed for divorce, Yael Cohen Braun has officially submitted her own terms to the court.

According to documents obtained by E! News on Monday, Dec. 6, the F--k Cancer co-founder is asking for Scooter to pay spousal support and her attorney's fees. She is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Jagger, 6, Levi, 5, and Hart, 3.

The court documents, which Yael filed in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her and Scooter's split. The music manager, who filed for divorce from Yael just days after celebrating their seven-year anniversary, submitted similar requests in July.

At the time, Scooter not only agreed to pay Yael spousal support but he was also asking for joint custody of their kids, per TMZ, which cited his court documents.

In addition, a source told E! News the couple also had a prenuptial agreement in place.