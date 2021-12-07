Scooter Braun's Wife Yael Responds to His Divorce Filing

Five months after Scooter Braun filed for divorce, Yael Cohen Braun has officially submitted her own terms to the court.
According to documents obtained by E! News on Monday, Dec. 6, the F--k Cancer co-founder is asking for Scooter to pay spousal support and her attorney's fees. She is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Jagger, 6, Levi, 5, and Hart, 3.
The court documents, which Yael filed in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her and Scooter's split. The music manager, who filed for divorce from Yael just days after celebrating their seven-year anniversary, submitted similar requests in July.
At the time, Scooter not only agreed to pay Yael spousal support but he was also asking for joint custody of their kids, per TMZ, which cited his court documents.
In addition, a source told E! News the couple also had a prenuptial agreement in place.
The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, has yet to publicly comment on their divorce.
In July, news broke that they decided to part ways. However, their split seemed more like a challenging time they could work out than a done deal.
A source familiar with the situation told E! News at the time that they were simply "separating" and "still loved each other."
"Things are very amicable between them; they are very close," the source added. "The kids are the most important thing to them and that's their real priority here."
Another source close to Yael explained that she and Scooter had "been going through a rough patch for several months," but they weren't ready to break up for good.
"They wanted to take time apart where they could each focus on their kids and give the relationship a break," this insider said. "They aren't giving up on the marriage and are hopeful they can find a way to make it work. But for now, being apart is for the best."
By mid-July, it appeared the two had officially decided to end their marriage.
The record executive, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, had previously gushed over Yael, writing on Instagram on July 6, "If just for the kids you have given me everything."
"But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning," he continued. "That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary."
Since going their separate ways, the duo has continued to co-parent their kids. In August, they were spotted out and about in Montecito, Calif. with their children.
E! News has reached out to both Scooter and Yael's attorneys for comment but we have yet to receive a response.