25 Beauty Stocking Stuffers They'll Actually Use

From moisturizers and makeup sponges to mini palettes and hair must-haves, these beauty products will turn a plain stocking into your loved one's most prized possession.

By Emily Spain Dec 07, 2021 12:00 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

While finding the perfect gift for your mother, father, sister or co-worker might be at the top of your to-do list, don't forget about picking up stocking stuffers for the beauty lovers in your household!

From winter-ready moisturizers and cult-favorite lipsticks to hair accessories and hand creams, we rounded up 25 stocking stuffers that will steal the spotlight away from the main gift. Whether the recipient does full glam on the daily or sticks to a simple routine, these gifts pack a big punch. 

Scroll below to check out the beauty stocking stuffers that promise to wow. Oh, and don't forget to treat yourself!

Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil

This top-rated nail oil is packed with high-quality natural cold pressed oils and vitamins to bring brittle, cracked cuticles back to life. Plus, it has over 77,550 five-star Amazon reviews!

$14
$11
Amazon

Bad Habit Chill Out Adaptogen Hydrating Mist

Packed with hyaluronic acid and adaptogens, this invigorating mist works to hydrate and soothe irritated skin. Whether you use it before makeup or to freshen up your finished glam look, your skin will thank you.

$19
Ulta

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe - Matte Revolution Quad

You can't go wrong with these universally-flattering, super hydrating matte lipsticks. They're perfect for everyday wear! 

$45
Sephora

Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream

This incredible hand cream will give your hands the TLC they need on a cold winter day! Packed with cactus flower, cedarwood atlas and a tri-hyaluronan complex, you'll never want to go anywhere without this soothing cream.

$33
Grown Alchemist
$33
Amazon

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Made with combination skin types in mind, Glow Recipe's latest innovation will help your skin thrive during the dry winter months! Packed with 5 weights of hyaluronic acid, three types of plum, plus ice willow herb extract, this game-changing cream works to maintain hydration levels all day long in addition to supporting your skin's barrier.

$39
Sephora
$39
Glow Recipe

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

Reduce puffiness, increase the effectiveness of topical products and tone and sculpt skin without having to leave the house? Yes, please! This set is a great deal and will definitely be used on a daily basis by the recipient.

$20
Amazon

Single Scoop Blend & Store BeautyBlender

How adorable is this ice cream-inspired beautyblender?! Whether the recipient is a makeup pro or a beginner, they'll appreciate a fresh makeup sponge to give their skin an airbrushed finish.

$29
$20
Sephora

Drybar Mini Triple Sec 3-in-1

Is your mane in need of some volume or texture? Look no further than this 3-in-1 spray that will help you do it all on the go.

$14
Sephora

eos Shea + Shade Tinted Lip Balm - Red Haute

Who doesn't want a festive lip balm that will hydrate and add some color to your pout?! 

$10
Amazon

Banila Co Travel Size Original Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm

Don't let traveling be an excuse for not taking off your makeup or double-cleansing your face. This mini but mighty version of Banila Co.'s beloved cleansing balm is packed with active botanicals, hot springs water, vitamin E and vitamin C to gently remove makeup and impurities without stripping your skin of vital oils.

$7
Ulta

Living Proof Mini Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo

Having a bad hair day? No worries! This dry shampoo will give your mane a second life in-between washes. Not only does it clean hair, but it eliminates oil, sweat and odor

$14
Sephora

megababe Thigh Rescue

Say goodbye to chafing and painful discomfort thanks to megababe's award-winning Thigh Rescue! The non-toxic formula glides on smooth and works to prevent against thigh chafe by creating a friction-free barrier.

$14
Ulta

Rael Beauty Miracle Patch

Don't let a pesky pimple get in the way of you living your best life! These non-drying, invisible patches work to calm, flatten, soothe and heal acne. 

$6
Revolve

Olga Lorencin Skin Care Heal The Need

Thanks to a synergistic blend of 12 vital oils with amino and fatty acids, this restoring serum does it all! It firms, smooths, hydrates, lifts and promotes a healthier, more youthful complexion.

$115
Dermstore

Roen Gold Lust 4 Palette

The makeup guru in your life is sure to appreciate this palette! It features four buildable eyeshadows that will garner tons of compliments and last all day. 

$46
Revolve

The Hair Edit Jolie Ribbons - Silk Organza Scrunchies

Everybody could use more scrunchies in their life, and that's just a fact! These adorable silk organza scrunchies will instantly upgrade any ponytail or top knot.

$10
Ulta

MakeUp Eraser

Looking for an easier way to remove makeup? Try out the beloved MakeUp Eraser! The machine-washable cloth features millions of tiny hair-like fibers to remove dirt, oil and makeup while gently exfoliating skin. 

$16
Amazon

Nabi Lip Liner Pencils- 54 Pieces

If you're in charge of filling a bunch of girl stocking stuffers, this 54-piece lip liner set is for you! We won't tell if you keep some for yourself. 

$25
Amazon

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask

Packed with all-star ingredients like Australian pink clay, kelp & witch hazel, mangosteen, pomegranate and Kakadu plum, this detoxifying mask works to calm stressed skin and decongest pores for more radiant skin. Plus, it comes with a free applicator brush!

$40
Amazon
$40
Sand & Sky

ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly

Available in four versatile shades, Tower 28's vegan lip jellies will make your lips look extra kissable. Plus, the jellies are formulated with five nourishing oils to protect lips.

$14
Sephora

MEDIHEAL Sheet Mask Heroes 6-Pack

We are obsessed with Mediheal's sheet masks! Whether you have a night out to prep for or an important meeting in the morning, these masks will have your skin looking ready for whatever your schedule holds. This set includes the N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Mask, Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask, Collagen Essential Lifting & Firming Mask, W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Mask, H.D.P Photoready Tightening Charcoal Mask and D.N.A Hydrating Protein Mask.

$12
Amazon

Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant

With notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio, you can kindly help your loved one kiss B.O. goodbye. Plus, this heavenly-scented deodorant has papaya enzymes to help exfoliate and citric acid ester to neutralize the bacteria that causes body odor.

$16
Sephora

Go Smile Glow On The Go Teeth Whitening Device

If you're looking to achieve a pearly white smile, check out Go Smile's Glow On The Go Teeth Whitening Device! This refillable device offers a powerful blue light to help whiten teeth and target stains.

$79
Ulta

Ready for more gifting inspiration? Check out Free People's insane sale that keeps on giving!

