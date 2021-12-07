How Lancôme's Emily in Paris Collection Really Holds Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ever since Netflix announced the second season of Emily in Paris, which premieres on Dec. 22, fans have been waiting with a bated breath to see what's in store. From the whimsical and wildly colorful fashion to the charming Paris atmosphere and juicy drama-filled storylines, there's a lot to look forward to.
While we wait for the season two premiere, Lancôme is giving viewers the next best thing: An Emily in Paris-inspired collection that will help you channel the je ne sais quoi the show and its main characters have to offer. We're talking bold lipsticks to match Emily's style (perfectly captured by Lily Collins, who is also a Lancôme brand ambassador), eyeshadow shades that Mindy (Ashley Park) would swoon over and more.
Like Emily, who is both a marketing executive and rising influencer on the show, E! News followed in her footsteps and tested out the products in the collection, which includes three lipsticks, an eyeshadow palette, a perfume bottle and other goodies.
So if you're curious to know how the line holds up, keep on reading!
Emily In Paris Eyeshadow Palette
I hate to admit this, but I'm a sucker for cute packaging and the heart-shaped Emily In Paris Eyeshadow Palette looks très chic on my vanity. But aesthetics aside, the 12-shadow palette will impress you with its high pigment, mess-free formula and variety of shades that come in both metallic and matte finishes. From warm neutrals to bold jewel tones and pinkish plums, there's a little bit of something for everyone.
Like the Netflix show, the palette also tells a sweet story, as it's sectioned into three color families: Parisian at Heart, inspired by Emily; Born in France, inspired by Camille; and Paris à la Folie, inspired by Mindy.
But how does it perform? The matte shadows didn't budge at. all. While the metallic shadows began to crease on my lid after eight hours of wear, they never lost their luster. A win in my book!
L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick in Rouge Pigalle
When swiping on the L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte in Rouge Pigalle, I loved how smooth and seamlessly it glided onto my lips. So, don't let the matte finish fool you because it feels moisturizing and comfortable on the lips. The rich formula also coats the lips evenly with one swipe, which means you don't have to drag it back and forth to get a high color payoff.
As for the lipstick shade, it's a deep blue-based red that will definitely add oomph to your makeup look. Even better? The lipstick doesn't wipe off easily after eating or drinking. It lasted through my mac and cheese meal, with only a tiny section of my lips needing a touch-up.
L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in French Tea
Call me basic, but I love nude lipstick. After all, it's perfect for everyday wear. The L'Absolu Rouge in French Tea dresses up the lips with its milk tea shade and comes in a creamy luminous finish, unlike the other lipstick offerings in the collection, which are both matte formulas.
The lipstick goes on so smoothly and adds instant hydration to your pout. It feels like you're applying a high-end lip balm. But just because it's creamy doesn't mean that it won't pack a major punch with its intense pigment and radiant shine. But because of its formula, you'll need to re-apply it throughout the day.
Idôle Eau De Parfum
Nothing quite captures the essence of Emily like the Idôle Eau De Parfum. Its fresh floral notes, which are made with four different roses, as well as jasmine, citrus and vanilla, offer the right touch of femininity mixed with an edge. To me, it smells like a cozy spring morning with its light and fresh aroma.
Best of all? One spritz on the neck, arms and body are all you need, as the perfume lasts all day without any touch-ups. Its staying power is noticeable—I got a couple of compliments on the fragrance when I was out running errands. All in all, it's perfect if you're on the go and don't want to stress over your body odor, or if you need an instant pick-me-up while lounging at home.
Something to note: The Idôle Eau De Parfum is a Lancôme staple. The only difference about the product in this collection is its Emily in Paris packaging.
L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick in Attrape Coeur
If you want to achieve that effortless French girl look, the L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick in Attrape Coeur will do just the trick. The crimson color is a classic red: It's not too bright and not too dark.
However, contrary to the L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte in Rouge Pigalle, this product acts as a true matte. Even though it isn't drying—it actually sits comfortably on the lips and feels soft—it does tug at the lips when you first swipe it on. Because of the matte finish, I noticed that it lasted longer and didn't smear all over. If anything, I wasn't self-conscious about it smudging. For example, some of it transferred onto anything that touched my lips—my coffee mug, my silverware and face mask—BUT I didn't look like a clown with red streaks on my chin. A huge plus!
One thing to point out: While I'm of the mindset that you can never have too many red lipsticks, both offerings in this collection are so close in color that it's hard to tell them apart. So, I suggest you choose which texture you prefer when selecting your new fave red.
