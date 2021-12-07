Sophia Grace Tells All: Where She Stands With Rosie, Ellen DeGeneres and Her "Private" Boyfriend

Ten years later and you better believe Sophia Grace still got that super bass.
Back in 2011, the YouTube star, then 8, and her cousin Rosie McClelland became overnight sensations when they covered Nicki Minaj's hit single online, a moment that caught the eye of Ellen DeGeneres and her daytime talk show's producers.
A decade later, she's swapped her tutus and red carpet hosting gigs for a quiet adolescence filled with dreams as big as the memories she made on TV. Case in point: At just 18, she's not only building but expanding her fashion line, LoLo London.
"The whole time that I've been online, I was younger and people saw me as a little girl in like a tutu and a tiara," a seemingly adult Sophia Grace exclusively told E! News from her home in England. "I'm still the same person. I still have the same crazy personality, but I just look more grown up."
For all the followers who comment on her posts and voice a sense of surprise at her mature look, Sophia Grace has a simple reminder.
"I also wear makeup and sometimes people are like, ‘You're wearing too much makeup' or, ‘You look too grown up,' but I feel like everyone grows up," she added. "I just like to do what makes me happy."
What hasn't changed? Her strong bond with her family. When not filming content for YouTube or Instagram, she can be found enjoying coffee dates or shopping trips with her mom—and during her rare interview with E! News, her dad was nearby to help set up Zoom. And while Sophia Grace maintains she doesn't have a "big friend group," she remains closer than ever to Rosie.
"There's like a 4-year age gap, we have been close like sisters," Sophia Grace gushed. "People get mistaken because we don't always post things together online. They think that we're not close anymore. But we literally are like best friends."
"We always have family meet ups at my nana's house and we see each other. We're still just as close as we ever were," she continued. "We literally never had an argument and I hope that clears things up because for some reason, some people think we don't like each other, which is completely the opposite."
In fact, Rosie has supported her cousin's fashion line by wearing various pieces —and in turn, Sophia Grace always finds a way to promote her cousin's new music. "We're family," she proclaimed. "We're always supporting each other with everything and we might do something together in the future."
While the pair isn't confirming whether they'll make an appearance on Ellen's final season in 2022—"you never know what's going to come in the future," she teased—Sophia Grace will always have a place in her heart for Ellen, who sent her to Disneyland and countless red carpet events where she met stars like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.
"I would love to just say to Ellen thank you so much for all the amazing opportunities," she said. "If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be where I am. I would just like to say good luck for the future and I'm sure she'll do so many more amazing things."
That's the goal for Sophia Grace, too. Talking about her dreams to build her brand and fashion line, she sounds all grown up. Founded in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, LoLo London describes itself as a voice for anyone who is striving and working hard to achieve their goals and dreams.
"I always wanted to have my own business, whether it's been clothes, makeup, or something I'm really passionate about," Sophia Grace shared. "I'm always interested in different fashions so I just wanted to make something that everyone can relate to."
And to prove once again how much time has passed since we first met Sophia Grace, the YouTuber has now entered the world of dating. But unlike her videos, don't expect this relationship to take center stage.
"I keep that side of my life pretty private, but I do have a boyfriend and I've been with him for maybe two years but I don't post him on Instagram or anything," she said. "Obviously, now that I'm older, that is a part of my life."
While the tutus and tiaras may have disappeared, Sophia Grace argues that she's still the same person viewers fell in love with all those years ago.
"I hope fans remember the two girls on the Ellen Show who were really happy and bubbly because honestly, we're still the same people now. We've grown up and we look a little different, but we're literally the same people that we used to be," she said. "I think we'll definitely do more content together and I hope people enjoy it."
That we certainly don't doubt.