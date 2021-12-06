Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Reflects on "Out of Body" Experience Returning to Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence is still getting used to the spotlight after some time away from the public eye.
The 31-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, spoke to E! News about her return to the Hollywood scene at the premiere of her new movie, Don't Look Up, Sunday, Dec. 5.
Calling her return to the red carpet an "out of body" experience, Jennifer explained, "I'm, like, not here—if that makes sense. I'm not processing [it]."
In fact, Jennifer didn't even indulge on one of her favorite treats before the hitting the star-studded event. When E! News' Victor Cruz asked if she "chugged a pizza" on her way to the premiere, the notorious foodie replied with a laugh, "No!"
Directed by Anchorman filmmaker Adam McKay, Don't Look Up is Jennifer's first film since the release of 2019's Dark Phoenix. The dark comedy centers around two astronomers on a quest to warn mankind about an impending threat to Earth.
For the Oscar winner, taking on the project—which boasts an A-list cast including Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande—was a "no-brainer."
She raved of her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, "He's the best. He's the greatest."
"He's such an amazing actor and such a professional, which I could learn a lot from," she quipped, before calling him the "sweetest guy in the universe."
Since the movie was filmed during the pandemic, Jennifer said that the cast "got very close because we had no choice." As she explained, "We were the only people we could see for months."
Another memorable experience from set? Her scene with Jonah Hill, whose character trades barbs with Jennifer's Dr. Kate Dibiasky.
"There was an entire day that was dedicate to Jonah insulting me and the line was different every single time," she said, explaining that it was "impossible" to keep a straight face during filming. "I felt terrible at how many takes we ruined by laughing."
Don't Look Up is set to hit select theaters on Dec. 10, followed by its premiere on Netflix on Dec. 24.