Why Drake Won't Win Any 2022 Grammys Despite Two Announced Nominations

Don't expect Drake to walk away with a trophy on music's biggest night.

E! News can confirm the rapper has withdrawn his two 2022 Grammy nominations. While reasons for the decision remain unknown at this time, a source said it was a decision that Drake and management made. The Grammys ultimately complied with the ask.

"​The Recording Academy received a request from Drake / his management to remove his nominations from our final-round ballot and that request has been honored," a rep for the Academy told NBC News.

Back on Nov. 23, artists including Carly Pearce, BTS, Jon Batiste and H.E.R. announced the star-studded list of nominations. Drake received two nods including Best Rap Performance for "Way 2 Sexy" and Best Rap Album thanks to Certified Lover Boy.

The news of Drake withdrawing his nominations broke on Dec. 6, the same day Grammy ballots were posted for voting members. According to Variety, voting for the two rap categories Drake was originally part of will go forward with just four nominees, presumably because the voting period already has begun.