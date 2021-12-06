Summer House Star Ciara Miller Shares Beauty Secrets & Her Favorite Products Under $20

We interviewed Ciara Miller because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even with those 24/7 surveillance cameras on Summer House and Winter House, Ciara Miller always looks camera-ready. Now that she has filmed two Bravo shows in two extremely different climates, she knows which products work for her no matter what season we are in. If you're wondering about her seemingly-perfect hair, Ciara credits Covet & Mane extensions for giving her long, natural-looking locks.
Ciara shared her favorite products to maintain her extensions, her go-to brow products, some makeup tricks she learned from her fellow Bravo stars Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo, and her personal beauty philosophies. The Bravolebrity advised, "If there is something that you want to do for yourself, do it. You are only going to feel like a million bucks when you walk into a room, if you are fully happy with yourself. Don't compare yourself to the sea of people, and be your biggest hype girl."
Luckily for all of us, most of Ciara's beauty picks are under $20. Keep on scrolling to learn more about Ciara's routine and her favorite hair, makeup, and skincare products.
E!: We've seen you in two different climates on Summer House and Winter House. How did that change in temperatures factor into your beauty routine? What are the differences between getting ready to film in summer vs. winter?
CM: Wow, definitely a dramatic change. Especially since I'm never really in single digit temperatures. In the summer, I typically can get away with less makeup, but I am definitely increasing the amount of times I'm washing my face. I have a history of really bad acne, so washing my face more often means less bacteria buildup and less chances of breakouts, especially since I'm on camera.
Filming Winter House was tough for me, because my skin was freaking out. It was so dry at one point, my skin was cracking under my eyes. It was bad. So I have to moisturize like crazy in the winter. I try to find the thickest moisturizer I can, I even add hyaluronic acid to every product for extra measure. The main difference between filming summer vs winter, is that winter requires double the products and double the clothes.
E!: What do you love about Covet & Mane Extensions and do you have any tips for taking care of them?
CM: I don't think I have ever been more in love with my extensions. And I have tried almost everything on the market, I'm sure. It's been such a long journey with my hair, but I feel like I have finally found something that works. I love that I can have all of my natural hair out, that way I am able to still take care of my natural locks and also have the luxury of having added length and volume. Covet & Mane extensions mimic my natural hair texture, also. The blow out texture matches amazingly when wet, which is always something I have been a little self-conscious about with other hair extensions. Lastly, the versatility with these extensions is amazing. I can wear my hair up, down, in a high top knot—however I want, and I am not limited like I have been in the past.
E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?
CM: Sometimes I feel like I am constantly changing my products, but for the past year I have been using Mielle Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner. I will happily say that I stay faithful to this conditioner. It is so great on my natural locks, as well as my extensions. It makes detangling your hair a breeze. I also use it as a deep conditioner when I steam treat my hair. Your hair comes out soft, and moisturized. Which is great for me, because I feel like my hair has a tendency to get very dry. So this will also be a key winter product for me.
Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner
This conditioner locks in moisture, strengthens thick/curly hair, prevents breakage and split ends, and gives your locks a smooth appearance. Mielle Organics is a woman-owned company with a heavy emphasis on incorporating organic ingredients.
The Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner has 5,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Do you have any beauty tips or product recommendations that you got from a fellow Bravolebrity?
My good friend Amanda Batula uses the L'Oreal Double Extend Mascara religiously, and she has the best lashes. So I copied her, and of course added that to my cart after I saw it on one of her tutorials.
My other friend, Paige DeSorbo, turned me on to Refy Brow glue. We both love a killer brow, and I'm always wanting to try new brow products. This has definitely become one of my favorite products in my bathroom.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Double Extend Beauty Tubes Lengthening 2 Step Mascara, Blackest Black
This two-step product includes a conditioning primer and a tinted mascara. This revolutionary formula provides up to 80% longer-looking lashes. This is also suitable for those with sensitive eyes and people who wear contact lenses. This mascara is long-lasting, smudge-proof, and easy to remove at the end of the day.
Refy Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel with Lamination Effect
Use this as the final step in your brow routine. It sculpts, shapes, and sets hairs in place to create that perfect brow you've always desired. The double-ended product has a comb on one end and product applicator on the other. This brow gel has 20.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
E!: What's a beauty product you always buy at least two of?
CM: I love everything brows, so I am always doubling up on the Morphe Micro Brow Pencil, and the NYX Lift and Snatch Brow Pen. I almost always rock a killer brow, with or without a full face.
Morphe Micro Brow Pencil
Fill, shape, and define your brows with this double-ended retractable eyebrow pencil. Use short, upward strokes to fill in your brows. If you really want a natural-looking brow, select two colors, one shade lighter than your hair color, to fill in the first 1/4 inch of your brow. Then fill in the rest with your matching shade.
NYX Professional Makeup Lift & Snatch Brow Tint Pen Waterproof Eyebrow Pen
Give your brows an instant lift with the NYX Professional Makeup Lift & Snatch Brow Tint Pen. This formula is transfer-resistant for a 16-hour wear. The flexible micro brush allows you to create lines that look like your hairs. This product is smudge-proof and waterproof with 10 shades to choose from.
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $20?
CM: Under $20 is my niche. I love affordable beauty products, and you don't have to break the bank to look amazing.
Check out the Summer House star's under $20 favorites below.
The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%
Ciara described this as "the best and affordable Vitamin C serum," sharing, "I have been using it for 2 years now. Evens skin tone, and makes your skin glow. Vitamin C is essential in my skin routine."
NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue
"I love this brow glue, it keeps your eyebrows in place for hours! And it doesn't leave a residue, which is always a plus," Ciara shared.
Makeup Revolution Fix & Glow Fixing Spray
Ciara told E! News, "I love using this product on my legs and my face, it makes you glow all over. A glow-y leg automatically elevates your look."
Morphe Matte Liquid Lipstick in Backseat Love
Ciara revealed, "My favorite color is Backseat Love."
This long-lasting liquid lipstick is kiss proof with a soft matte finish.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
"I don't know how I discovered this but I absolutely love this mascara, and it's under 5 bucks! My eyelashes have never looked longer before I started using this."
This mascara has 148,500+ five-star Amazon reviews and 2,800+ five-star Ulta reviews. E! shoppers know how much we love this mascara. Paige DeSorbo recently recommended the waterproof version.
