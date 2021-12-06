Jessica Alba's Bob Cut Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge

Jessica Alba just got ahead of the "new year, new me" trend.

The Honest Beauty founder recently showed off her fun and fabulous bob hairstyle and proved that you can rock short hair during the colder months. Gone are the days when a dramatic haircut was reserved for the spring and summertime.

The 40-year-old actress, who chopped off her long locks last month, put her fresh cut on full display on Saturday, Dec. 4. Taking to Instagram, Jessica shared a series of glamour shots that captured her chin-length hair.

"P.S. you already know this mama is ready for somethin' special the winged eyeliner comes on," the beauty mogul caption her post.

Jessica appeared to be in a festive spirit ahead of the holiday season, as she wore a bright red dress, matching crimson-colored lipstick and thick hoop earrings in her photos.

The star's followers couldn't help but rave over her look in the comments section, with actress Lauren Giraldo writing, "U rock a bobcut like no other."

"I love your hair," Leslie Mann replied, with celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder adding, "love the short hair so much Jess."