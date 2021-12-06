Breaking Down the Drama Between Chanel and TikTok Influencer Over $825 Advent Calendar

Watch : Gigi Hadid Saves Chanel's Fashion Show as YouTuber Crashes

Let's unpack this, shall we?



This holiday season, Chanel rang in the brand's centennial anniversary of its Chanel No. 5 perfume by releasing a one-of-a-kind advent calendar. The collector's item, which was designed to look like an oversized perfume bottle, comes with a price tag of $825. For shoppers who are more than familiar with the brand, those numbers may not come at such a surprise—but it's what was inside the calendar that has everyone buzzing.



Social media is weighing in on that price tag heavily after TikTok influencer Elise Harmon posted a series of unboxing videos last week, which featured the calendar's surprises—and to many consumers' disappointment, the lavish items included a series of stickers, a magnet and a flip book, among other smaller things.

According to the luxury fashion house's website, inside the calendar, which is "unlike any other," there are 27 smaller boxes labeled from five to 31, "each of which contains a full-sized fragrance or makeup product, a miniature or another surprise marked with Gabrielle Chanel's lucky number."