See Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Move Out After James Kennedy Breakup

Raquel Leviss is moving on—and moving out—after her splitting with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, James Kennedy.
The 27-year-old reality star gave fans a glimpse of post-breakup life on Sunday, Dec. 5, when she took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of herself in the middle of what appeared to be a big move. One video showed some of Raquel's belongings packed in the back of a moving truck, while she was seen rolling up a door to a storage unit in another Boomerang clip.
"As my dad says … my new home," she joked in the caption of her Boomerang.
The videos came just hours after Raquel and James, 29, confirmed their breakup. According to Bravo, the pair moved into a Los Angeles apartment together in 2018.
The former couple announced their split in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram pages, reading, "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement."
"We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore," they added. "We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."
The statement was accompanied by a selfie of the two in the studio. The Vanderpump Rules cast recently filmed the season nine reunion show, during which Raquel and James spoke about their split, E! News previously confirmed.
Raquel first met James on New Year's Eve in 2015 when he was DJing at a party. The two got engaged this May after James popped the question with a Coachella-themed proposal.
"James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night," Raquel captioned a photo of her engagement ring. "And I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon."
At the time, James shared the happy news by writing on his Instagram that the "LOVE OF MY LIFE" said yes.
The extravagant proposal, which James previously said Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump had helped him rehearse, aired on the Bravo show in October.
