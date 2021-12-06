ShopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals: Today Only! Save Up to 40% on Festive Favorites

E! was paid by shopDisney to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
With Christmas just a few weeks away, it's time to stock up on all the holiday goodies you need to make the season merry and bright. If you're a Disney fan, there's an amazing sale going on right now that you don't want to miss out on. ShopDisney is holding a 12 Days of Magical Deals sale, where each day you can score deals on something new.
Today, you can save up to 40% off festive favorites including cute holiday-themed lounge pants, plush toys, and kitchen items. Disney tree toppers and ornaments are all on sale today as well, so it's the perfect time to shop for your Christmas tree.
Whether you're a fan of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, or Marvel, there's something in here for everyone. Be sure to check out the sale before it ends tonight! We've rounded up some of the best deals we've seen. Check those out below.
Mickey Mouse On Holiday Tee
Planning a trip to any of the Disney Parks this holiday season? This tee is a must-have. We love the vintage look and the Santa Mickey silhouette.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Tree Topper
Give your Christmas tree an extra bit of magic with this Mickey and Minnie Mouse light-up tree topper. It features two adorable Mickey and Minnie figures, glitter accents and little star cut-outs. Right now it's on sale for $35.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Holiday Plush in Hover Pram
If you thought Grogu was cute before, check him out in his holiday get-up! For just $17, you can get this plush of fan-fave Grogu wrapped in a red holiday cloak and scarf.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Snow Much Fun Spirit Jersey
This spirit jersey is "snow much fun"! It features Mickey and the gang having some holiday fun in the snow and it's on sale for $60 right now.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cookie Jar
Whether you're baking sugar cookies, snickerdoodles or good ol' chocolate chip, this cookie jar is a must-have for your house this holiday season. Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, and Chip 'n Dale are all present, and we're loving the super cute house-style jar. Today, you can snag this for $44.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Ornament Set and Tree Topper
What's this? What's this? It's a set of ornaments featuring all your favorite characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas. You even get a spooky cool tree topper featuring the one and only Jack Skellington as Mr. Sandy Claws. Right now it's $20 off! Such a great deal.
Minnie Mouse Holiday Cookie Ear Headband
This pair of ears puts a tasty spin on the classic Minnie Mouse ears. At just $18, you won't find a better deal on Minnie ears than this!
Spider-Man Holiday Fashion T-Shirt For Adults
This festive shirt will immediately get you into the holiday spirit. It features everyone's favorite web slinger hanging onto a string of Christmas lights. It's super fun and a must-have for this season, especially with Spider-Man: No Way Home coming out in just a few weeks!
Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Scented Plush
When we first saw these gingerbread plush toys, we immediately had to have them! These Mickey and Minnie plushes are 12 inches tall, have a light gingerbread scent and feature soft velour and embroidered "frosting" details. They're perfect for little ones or adults like us who just love cute Mickey plush toys.
Star Wars Holiday Scented Pullover Hoodie for Adults
This hoodie puts a fun holiday twist on the iconic Star Wars logo. It even has a light gingerbread scent! Right now, you can score this for just $36.
Up House Sketchbook Ornament
Disney's Sketchbook Ornament Collection for 2021 is full of amazing ornaments from your favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel franchises. If you're a fan of Pixar's Up, you're going to love this ornament featuring Carl's house covered in snow.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Apron for Adults
"Christmas is happier together." If you'll be entertaining guests this holiday season, we highly recommend getting this adorable kitchen apron featuring plaid ties and an allover print of Mickey and the gang.
Minnie Mouse Merry Top for Adults
Looking for a cute festive shirt that's not too over-the-top? Look no further than this "Merry" top featuring an embroidered Minnie icon ornament. So chic!
Stitch Light-Up Holiday Plush
This adorable Stitch plush toy is out of this world. It features Stitch with a plaid fleece Santa hat and a sherpa-like vest. Plus, it lights up! Right now, you can snag this for just $24.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Holiday Scented Sweatshirt for Women
"Merry Force be with you" reads this fun pullover featuring the oh-so cute Grogu. It's a cozy sweatshirt with a light gingerbread scent, and it's perfect for fans of Star Wars and The Mandalorian. Right now, it's on sale for $36.
Donald Duck Lounge Pants & Pullover
We are obsessed with these cozy plaid lounge pants featuring Donald Duck. They're thick and will definitely keep you warm all throughout the holiday season. Right now, it's on sale for just $26. The matching pullover is just as cute! There are similar lounge pants for Minnie as well!
