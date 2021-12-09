E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Relive Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Fairytale Romance on Their First Wedding Anniversary

Watch: E!'s Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Oh, what a year can bring! 

E! News personality Morgan Stewart is celebrating her first wedding anniversary today, Dec. 9, with husband Jordan McGraw. The couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony last year, with the Daily Pop co-host sharing the sweet announcement on Instagram the following day, writing, "Btw...Jordan and Morgan McGraw."

Baby Row McGraw was "at" the nuptials, as Morgan had previously announced that she was pregnant in August 2020 following her engagement to Jordan in over Fourth of July weekend. The Necessary Realness podcast host gave birth to Row in February 2021. 

And Row is already set to be a big sister! Morgan announced that she's expecting baby no. 2 on Sept. 8. "It's Botox and booze after this, I'm done," she quipped during Daily Pop. 

"I am very fortunate and I've always said I want to have babies really close together to get it done, because if I would have stopped down and waited three years, there's no f––king way I would have gone back on that pregnancy train," Morgan joked on Necessary Realness. "At least now I get to black out, dump, be insane and not have to get double sets of toys." 

photos
Morgan Stewart's Daughter Row's Cutest Pics

From starring in steamy music videos with husband Jordan to NSFW sex confessions, Morgan keeps the romance alive

"He's probably more romantic but I'm thoughtful," Morgan previously gushed of Jordan while on father-in-law Dr. Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks"This is the person I could have a child with. He would always be there."

See Jordan and Morgan's cutest moments together below in honor of their wedding anniversary.

Instagram
Thankful

Happy Thanksgiving from Morgan and Jordan! Or as he put it, "from the 2.5 of us."

Instagram
Traveling Together

Back in November, the cute couple took a weekend trip to the famed Amangiri resort in Utah.

Instagram
All Smiles

Is there anything sweeter than Morgan cheesin' from cheek to cheek?

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Future Hubby!

Morgan wished Jordan, a.k.a. "my guy, all around favorite person, master chef and baby daddy" a happy 34th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

"Major shout to the universe for bringing it back around again for us ;)" she continued. "and here's to hoping our daughter has your nose and eye color. Can't wait to go on the craziest adventure of our lives together. WE LOVE you and are wishing you the best year ahead."

Instagram
It's a Girl!

In August 2020, the parents-to-be embraced after learning they're having a baby girl.

Instagram
Family Photo

"We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grandbaby, yay!," McGraw's dad Dr. Phil wrote after the gender reveal. "#granddaughter"

Instagram
Casual Cuties

The happy couple kept things casual for this candid shot on social media.

Instagram
Written in the Stars

"A little Gemini/Libra action," the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star penned back in July.

Instagram
Engaged Twosome

"Plenty to smile about..." the musician expressed after proposing in July 2020.

Instagram
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend

McGraw may not be in this pic, but he certainly caused Stewart's beaming smile. How? By proposing!

Larsen Sotelo/@larsen_sotelo
Tennis Partners

At the end of June, both Stewart and McGraw shared this sweet photo by Larsen Sotelo (@larsen_sotelo) on social media!

Nicolas Gerardin/@nicolasgerardin
Birthday Tribute

In honor of Stewart's birthday, McGraw penned, "It's my FAVORITE person's birthday today. Just today I'll admit that you're funnier than me... after that you'll just have to settle for being the biggest star in the world. @morganstewart"

Instagram
Cheers to Love!

"We celebrated," Stewart wrote for a May Instagram post.

Nicolas Gerardin/@nicolasgerardin
Picture Perfect

Pal Kevin Jonas made this candid moment even sweeter as he posed the couple for a shot with photographer Nicolas Gerardin.

