H.E.R. to Perform at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart & More to Present

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will be a star-studded affair!

E! and NBC just announced an exciting new list of presenters and performers for the pop culture event of the year, which will air live tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Grammy and Academy-Award winning singer H.E.R. will take the stage at the 2021 PCAs for the ultimate tribute performance honoring the life and legacy of R&B legend Marvin Gaye—which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the release of his renowned record "What's Going on." H.E.R. will be joining previously announced performers Blake Shelton and 2021's Music Icon Christina Aguilera for an unforgettable night of can't-miss performances.

As for other famous faces set to make appearances during Tuesday's show, this year's PCAs presenters will include Grammy Award-winning recording artist and PCAs nominee Cardi B, star of Riverdale Lili Reinhart, comedian and Coming 2 America actress Leslie Jones, Emmy-nominated actor, producer and Live From E! host Laverne Cox, PCAs nominee and star of Outer Banks Chase Stokes and 2020 PCAs Fashion Icon and star of Black-ish Tracee Ellis Ross.