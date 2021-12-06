2021 PCAs Host Kenan Thompson Teases Big Show Moments, Kim Kardashian's SNL Return & More

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

E! News: We're so excited for the PCAs! How have you been prepping to host?

Kenan Thompson: We got some bits that we've been building over the last two or three weeks, with weekly check-in phone calls. Like, 'Can we do this? Can we do that?' We did a nice little pre-tape today with some green screen action which will allow us to do whatever we want with that footage. That kind of hosting stuff, like place the host into some famous moment of the year type stuff. Working on that monologue, it's going to be all about coming out and getting that first five minutes going.

E! News: So many great icons are being honored: Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Christina Aguilera. Which one are you most excited to see take the stage?

KT: I think it's going to be Halle Berry's night. It's such an iconic award that she's winning and it's being presented by Cardi B, so that's a lot of high energy already. The Rock, of course it's always cool for him to be anyone. The king is in the building, nobody is surprised. But that's a major thing, he's the highest paid movie star in the world and he's going to be in the same room as us. It's going to be fun.