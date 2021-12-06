E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Nominations

The 2022 Critics' Choice Awards nominations were revealed on Dec. 6. To see the exciting full list of nominees before the Jan. 9 show scroll on.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 06, 2021
TV
Watch: Billy Porter's Ink Honors Transgender Community at Critics' Choice

Three cheers!

Television nominations for the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards are finally here, as the Critics' Choice Association revealed its series nominees on Monday, Dec. 6. Fans are excited to see a few of their favorite shows on the list, including HBO's Succession, which leads this year's TV contenders with eight nominations.

In addition to Best Drama Series, the show's cast has been recognized with nods for both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all scored nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are both up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Talk about a powerful family.

The Critics' Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Be sure to tune in when the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala airs on the CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9 at 7 p.m. ET. See all of the nominations below.

photos
2021 Critics Choice Awards: See Every Star

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

 

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. BrownThis Is Us (NBC)

Mike ColterEvil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jaeSquid Game (Netflix)

Billy PorterPose (FX)

Jeremy StrongSuccession (HBO)

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara AureliaCruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine BaranskiThe Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja HerbersEvil (Paramount+)

Melanie LynskeyYellowjackets (Showtime)

MJ RodriguezPose (FX)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas BraunSuccession (HBO)

Billy CrudupThe Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin Succession (HBO)

Justin HartleyThis Is Us (NBC)

Matthew MacfadyenSuccession (HBO)

Mandy PatinkinThe Good Fight (Paramount+)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andrea Martin Evil (Paramount+)

Audra McDonaldThe Good Fight (Paramount+)

Christine LahtiEvil (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron Succession (HBO)

Sarah SnookSuccession (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson This Is Us (NBC)

 

 

HBO

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

 

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Iain ArmitageYoung Sheldon (CBS)

Nicholas HoultThe Great (Hulu)

Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan NovakWhat We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin ShortOnly Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason SudeikisTed Lasso (Apple TV+)

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle FanningThe Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise GoldsberryGirls5eva (Peacock)

Selena GomezOnly Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra OhThe Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae Insecure (HBO)

Jean SmartHacks (HBO Max)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ncuti GatwaSex Education (Netflix)

Brett GoldsteinTed Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harvey GuillénWhat We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott JonesGhosts (CBS)

Ray RomanoMade for Love (HBO Max)

Bowen YangSaturday Night Live (NBC)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah EinbinderHacks (HBO Max)

Kristin ChenowethSchmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Molly ShannonThe Other Two (HBO Max)

Cecily StrongSaturday Night Live (NBC)

Josie TotahSaved By the Bell (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

 

Anne Marie Fox/HBO Max

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It's a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

 

