Critics' Choice Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Nominations

Television nominations for the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards are finally here, as the Critics' Choice Association revealed its series nominees on Monday, Dec. 6. Fans are excited to see a few of their favorite shows on the list, including HBO's Succession, which leads this year's TV contenders with eight nominations.

In addition to Best Drama Series, the show's cast has been recognized with nods for both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all scored nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are both up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Talk about a powerful family.

The Critics' Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Be sure to tune in when the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala airs on the CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9 at 7 p.m. ET. See all of the nominations below.