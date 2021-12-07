People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

And the people have spoken...

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are here! That's right, the biggest pop culture event of the year airs live tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica hosted by PCAs nominee, actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

Artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture will find out their fate when the winners are crowned during the only award show voted on totally by the people. Fans cast their votes and have decided who was the best of the best in 2021.

So many big names, A-listers and superstars were nominated, including Justin Bieber, who had 10 nominations, making him the most nominated male artist of the night. Other notable names who were nominated this year include music stars Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Kacey Musgraves, TV stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Angela Bassett and Tom Hiddleston, and movie stars like Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Florence Pugh and Daniel Craig.

And don't forget all the athletes, social stars, comedians and podcast nominees, too!