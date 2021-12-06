Chris Noth Defends Sarah Jessica Parker Against Kim Cattrall’s Comments

Watch : Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

Carrie Bradshaw's knight in shining armor is coming to her defense!

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker may be best friends on-screen in Sex and the City, but off-screen, they are anything but. Back in 2017 and 2018, Cattrall openly expressed her disdain for Parker and now, four years later, in an interview with The Guardian, Chris Noth shared his take on Cattrall's description of their shared co-star.

As a refresher, in an interview with Piers Morgan on Life Stories, Cattrall—who will not be joining her Sex and the City peers for the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That…—called her relationship with Parker and the rest of the iconic Manhattan friend group, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, '"toxic" and said that she has "never been friends" with them.

Months later in 2018, when Cattrall's brother tragically passed, Parker commented on Cattrall's Instagram post, offering her condolences. Cattrall seemingly did not appreciate the social media support, as she took to Instagram to share a post directed at Parker, writing, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

"You are not my family," Cattrall continued in the post. "You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

But Noth, who says he is "protective" of Parker, says that Cattrall's description of Parker doesn't "even come close" to the kind of person she is.