Blake Shelton Jokingly Reveals Why Adam Levine Wasn't Invited to His Wedding

Almost six months after he tied the knot with Gwen Stefani, The Voice star Blake Shelton confessed why former judge and fellow friend Adam Levine may not have made the cut for the guest list.

Watch: Gwen Stefani's Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton Proposal

No, Adam Levine didn't miss a call on a payphone.
 
Before Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in early July, there was one question on every fan's mind when it came to the guest list: Would The Voice judge and friend Levine serve as the wedding singer during the special event? Well, the Maroon 5 front man jokingly revealed why he probably wouldn't be behind the mic during the big day back in April.
 
"I don't support their marriage," Adam said, between laughs, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, before adding, "She's so cool, and he's not." And when Ellen DeGeneres replied that Blake is "very funny and very smart," Adam reluctantly added, "He's vaguely charming."
 
"I'll go to the wedding, and I'll object," Adam quipped. "I will probably not be invited, now that I'm saying this on live television, but I'll be there, somehow."
 
Fast forward a little more than five months after their nuptials and it looks like those few words may be precisely why Adam didn't make the cut—according to Blake himself.

"That's the reason we didn't invite to him to the wedding," Blake joked to Ellen during the Dec. 6 episode of the daytime show, adding, "is that interview he did on your show." But what if the hilarious sit-down never took place? As Blake quipped to Ellen, "Well, we'll never know."

Just to rub it in a little more, the country music star joked, "I purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding—and I think it's funny."

Blake's latest comments echo what his wife told Seth Meyers earlier this year when asked whether Adam would serenade the guests, to which she replied, "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist. We're keeping it very simple—really simple."
 
Watch the sneak peek above to see why Blake said the couple's special day was "exactly what it needed to be."

