Sephora Beauty for All Event: Score 20% Off Your Purchase

Yes, you read that right!
Through 12/12, Sephora is offering all three tiers of their Beauty Insider program 20% their purchase with code: GIFTEASY! If you missed out on Sephora's Holiday Savings Event a few weeks back or have yet to find gifts for the beauty lovers on your list, this one-time use promotion is truly a godsend. Not to mention, Sephora's Beauty Insider program is free to join!
Additionally, you can score 30% off Sephora Collection products during the Beauty for All Event. The best part? This promotion has unlimited uses and no promo code is needed!
To help you make the most out of your purchase, we rounded up our favorite makeup, skincare, haircare and gift ideas from Sephora to give you some shopping inspiration. And don't forget, you can shop online and pick up your order at a Sephora store near you! You can also use code: FREESHIP to receive free shipping.
Without further ado, scroll below to check out our picks!
Peace Out Skin Champ Power Players
This set features two of our favorite skin saving products: Peace Out's Retinol Eye Stick and Peace Out Acne Dots. The Retinol Eye Stick is infused with encapsulated retinol and squalane to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming skin around the eyes. Goodbye dark circles! The acne dots are a godsend for flare-ups!
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
We don't know about you, but we're taking this opportunity to stock up on our hair savior a.k.a the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector! If you're unfamiliar with this TikTok-approved hair must-have, here's what you need to know. It's an at-home treatment that works to strengthen the hair, reduce breakage and give your mane a healthier look and feel.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Regardless of the season, SPF is always a must! We love Supergoop!'s cult-favorite Unseen sunscreen because it not only gives us protection from harmful rays, but it also doubles as a makeup-gripping daily primer. Not to mention, it doesn't leave a pesky white cast.
Dyson Supersonic™ Limited Edition Set ($489 Value)
Hint hint Santa! This limited-edition Dyson Supersonic Set is at the top of our list. In addition to reducing drying time, Dyson's revolutionary hair dryer protects against extreme heat damage and promotes a shiny, less frizzy mane.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
If we were stuck on a deserted island and could only bring one thing, we'd probably bring Laneige's famed Lip Sleeping Mask! This mask hydrates, softens and plumps your lips like no other product on the market. Plus, you don't want to miss out on holiday flavors like Sweet Candy!
Hourglass Ambient® Lighting Edit Face Palette - Universe
Every year we treat ourselves to Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Palette! It has everything you need to highlight, contour and set your face on the go.
Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum
Give dry winter skin the boot with the help of this ultra-hydrating serum from Farmacy! It's packed with full-spectrum hyaluronic acid, Vegan collagen peptides and encapsulated thyme extract to support the skin's barrier, hydrate and plump, plus it reduces the appearance of smile lines and crow's feet.
Sephora Collection Clean Face Mask
If face masking is part of your personality then you need to stock up on these clean face masks! Whether your skin could use help in the hydration department or you're looking to get your face ready for a night on the town, Sephora Collection has a mask to match your skin concern.
ILIA Mini The Smalls Wonder Set ($52 Value)
This set from ILIA is the perfect gift for the beauty lovers on your list! It includes the brand's bestselling products like the Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara, Fullest Volumizing Mascara (aka our fave mascara ever), mini Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil in Only You (neutral nude) and the Lip Wrap Treatment Mask.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx® Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
This TikTok-approved eye treatment is an absolute must! Get one for yourself, your mom, you grandma, your uncle and everyone on your list whose eyes reveal how tired they are. Without wasting much time, this eye product instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth skin around the eyes while temporarily reducing the look for crow's feet, fine lines and under-eye puffiness.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
Loved by professional makeup artists and beauty lovers alike, this Armani Beauty foundation is truly worth the hype. It gives you a red carpet-ready glow while making your complexion look natural. Whether you're in need of barely-there coverage or something more, this oil-free foundation does it all!
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set ($52 Value)
Get your pout ready for that mistletoe or NYE kiss! This set comes with three mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers, plus a full-size Gloss Bomb Cream to help you get your lips looking super kissable or camera-ready.
