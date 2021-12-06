Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and More Dazzle at Star-Studded Kennedy Center Honors

Watch : Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

The stars were aligned in Washington, D.C.

The red carpet was rolled out for the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 5, drawing an array of well-known guests in celebration of this year's awardees. Among them were was new mom Scarlett Johansson, who shined in a Dolce & Gabbana sequin halter dress, alongside husband and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. Fellow SNL cast members and alum were also in attendance, among them the new man in Kim Kardashian's life, Pete Davidson, as well as Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Kate McKinnon.

The celebrity attendees all assembled inside the Kennedy Center in the nation's capital, where they were joined by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to honor the five newest Kennedy Center Honors inductees: opera singer Justino Díaz, Motown producer Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and singers Bette Midler and Joni Mitchell.

"Thank you so much to the Kennedy Center for validating this insane dream that I had when I was just a kid," Midler said in her acceptance speech. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart."