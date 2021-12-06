Why Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent Don't Get a Grammy Nomination for Sour After All

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

There's no need to be sour over this Grammys update.

If you happened to notice that Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent and Taylor Swift were removed from the 2022 Grammy nominations list as songwriters for Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, which is a contender for Album of the Year, not to worry. There's an explanation—and it all comes down to a submission error.

"During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track 'Deju Vu'," the Recording Academy said in a statement to Variety. "Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track 'Deja Vu.' In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominees in the album of the year category for 'Sour.'"

The Recording Academy's guidelines aside, St. Vincent, Antonoff and Swift still have songwriting credits on some of Rodrigo's Sour hits as a result of interpolation. While all three are credited on "Deja Vu" because the track interpolates their 2019 song "Cruel Summer," Swift and Antonoff have also been credited on the young star's "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" because it interpolates their 2017 song, "New Year's Day." Paramore's Hayley Williams and Josh Farro also got songwriting credit on Rodrigo's hit "Good 4 U" for the interpolation of their 2007 signature song, "Misery Business."