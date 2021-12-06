E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Sarah Brady Make Red Carpet Debut at Don't Look Up Premiere

A little over two months after Jonah Hill confirmed his romance with Sarah Brady, the two made their twinning red carpet debut at the NYC premiere for the actor’s latest film, Don't Look Up.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady are proving to be a perfect match.
 
A little over two months after the actor confirmed his romance with the U.C. San Diego grad, the pair made their red carpet debut—in his-and-hers matching ensembles—for the premiere of his latest flick, Don't Look Up.
 
For the star-studded NYC event on Sunday, Dec. 5, both Jonah and Sarah wore light blue pantsuits, complete with matching turquoise jacquard loafers. And as an added touch, both parties accessorized their head-to-toe twinning looks with a few different brooches pinned to each blazer.
 
In early September, Jonah made things IG official by sharing a photo of the two getting cozy inside a restaurant, captioning the pic, "Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady." Since then, the pair have been seemingly inseparable, with Sarah documenting their surfing adventures, camping trips—and other adorable twinning moments, of course. Later that same month, Sarah also teased the cute nickname she calls her other half, while giving a shoutout to his latest movie.

Alongside the movie's teaser, Sarah captioned her post shared to Instagram Stories on Sept. 26, "Can't wait to watch Jojo in Don't Look Up!" In addition to Jonah, the satirical comedy—which is slated for release in select theaters on Dec. 10 and will debut on Netflix on Dec. 24—also stars a blockbuster list of actors including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Until the anticipated film's official release, check out some of the other stars on the red carpet at the NYC premiere:

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence

Dynamic duo.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Florence Pugh

A fashion moment!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Jeremy Strong

The Succession actor turned heads at the NYC premiere.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence

This girl is on fire.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill & Adam McKay

Squad goals.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Kid Cudi

These shoes deserve a round of applause. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Tyler Perry

The entertainment mogul had cameras flashing in this fashionable fall look.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Leonardo DiCaprio

We won't let go of this look.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Bill Nye

Science rules!

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Jonah Hill & Sarah Brady

Twinning!

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Meryl Streep

Miranda Priestly would approve of this look.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Don't Look Up Squad

Take a bow.

