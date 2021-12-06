E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Major Red Carpet Return in Golden Look

Amid her return to the spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence shined on the red carpet at the Don't Look Up premiere in NYC. See the pregnant star's gorgeous gown below.

By Jess Cohen Dec 06, 2021 1:08 PMTags
Red CarpetPregnanciesPremieresJennifer LawrenceCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Left the Spotlight

You can look up for this: Jennifer Lawrence is back on the red carpet.

After taking some time away from the Hollywood scene, the Oscar winner made a major return to the spotlight for the premiere of her new movie, Don't Look Up. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, turned heads in a golden Christian Dior gown at the star-studded New York City event on Sunday, Dec. 5, where she posed for photos with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

Though Lawrence, 31, has made a few rare public appearances in recent years, Sunday's event marked her first major premiere since Dark Phoenix in June 2019.

As for her decision to take a break from the public eye, Lawrence recently told Vanity Fair, "I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence."

photos
Jennifer Lawrence's Pregnancy Style

During her time away from Hollywood, Lawrence married art gallerist Maroney. Now, the couple is about to start a new chapter together as parents. But don't expect Lawrence to spill too many details on her pregnancy

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Colton Underwood Goes IG Official With Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

2

Zendaya and Tom Holland Only Have Eyes for Each Other at Movie Event

3
Exclusive

How Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari "Went All Out" for Her B-Day

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'" Lawrence explained to Vanity Fair. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she told the magazine. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Though she won't share too many details about her personal life, Lawrence did offer one sweet quote about her and Maroney's marriage. "I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him," she told the outlet. "I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done.'"

Don't Look Up is set to hit select theaters on Dec. 10, followed by its premiere on Netflix on Dec. 24.

Before then, check out all of the red carpet photos from the film's star-studded NYC premiere below!

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence

Dynamic duo.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Florence Pugh

A fashion moment!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Jeremy Strong

The Succession actor turned heads at the NYC premiere.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence

This girl is on fire.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill & Adam McKay

Squad goals.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Kid Cudi

These shoes deserve a round of applause. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Tyler Perry

The entertainment mogul had cameras flashing in this fashionable fall look.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Leonardo DiCaprio

We won't let go of this look.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Bill Nye

Science rules!

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Jonah Hill & Sarah Brady

Twinning!

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Meryl Streep

Miranda Priestly would approve of this look.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Don't Look Up Squad

Take a bow.

Trending Stories

1

Colton Underwood Goes IG Official With Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

2

Zendaya and Tom Holland Only Have Eyes for Each Other at Movie Event

3
Exclusive

How Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari "Went All Out" for Her B-Day

4

Grimes Seems to Shade Ex Elon Musk In Breakup Anthem "Player of Games"

5

Surprise! Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 3

Latest News

Why BTS Is Taking an "Extended Period of Rest"

Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Sarah Brady Make Red Carpet Debut

Exclusive

Inside Jingle Ball 2021 With Saweetie, Dixie D'Amelio and More Stars

Relive the Best Show Moments & Big Winners From Last Year's 2020 PCAs

50+ Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

Grimes Seems to Shade Ex Elon Musk In Breakup Anthem "Player of Games"

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Red Carpet Return in Golden Look