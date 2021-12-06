Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Major Red Carpet Return in Golden Look

You can look up for this: Jennifer Lawrence is back on the red carpet.
After taking some time away from the Hollywood scene, the Oscar winner made a major return to the spotlight for the premiere of her new movie, Don't Look Up. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, turned heads in a golden Christian Dior gown at the star-studded New York City event on Sunday, Dec. 5, where she posed for photos with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.
Though Lawrence, 31, has made a few rare public appearances in recent years, Sunday's event marked her first major premiere since Dark Phoenix in June 2019.
As for her decision to take a break from the public eye, Lawrence recently told Vanity Fair, "I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence."
During her time away from Hollywood, Lawrence married art gallerist Maroney. Now, the couple is about to start a new chapter together as parents. But don't expect Lawrence to spill too many details on her pregnancy.
"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'" Lawrence explained to Vanity Fair. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she told the magazine. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."
Though she won't share too many details about her personal life, Lawrence did offer one sweet quote about her and Maroney's marriage. "I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him," she told the outlet. "I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done.'"
Don't Look Up is set to hit select theaters on Dec. 10, followed by its premiere on Netflix on Dec. 24.
Before then, check out all of the red carpet photos from the film's star-studded NYC premiere below!