E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Inside iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2021 With Saweetie, Dixie D'Amelio and More

As the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 tour continues across America, E! News went behind the scenes at KIISFM’s Los Angeles show with the biggest celebrities of the night.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 06, 2021 2:00 PMTags
MusicExclusivesCelebritiesiHeartRadioEntertainment
Watch: JoJo Siwa's Most Daring Look Yet at 2021 iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

It's not the holiday season without the ball coming to town.

After taking a break in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, iHeartRadio was able to bring back the Jingle Ball tour, better known as the season's biggest annual music event that includes performances by this year's biggest artists.

On Friday, Dec. 3, 102.7 KIISFM radio listeners sold out The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., where they watched BTS, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Saweetie and more perform live.

"I'm so excited to be here," Dixie D'Amelio exclusively told E! News before taking the stage with special guest Charli D'Amelio. "I feel like now Los Angeles is my home. This is where my home is so this is my first hometown show. I'm so excited!''

For On-Air With Ryan Seacrest's Tanya Rad, this year's shows are unlike any other. "We haven't had live music in such a long time and there's something about seeing music live with people in community," she shared. "I think Jingle Ball is really exciting this year because we have been separated for so long."

photos
Stars Attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

E! News was able to score exclusive backstage access to the Los Angeles tour stop where celebs posed for photos captured by Alex Gomez. See all the stars who made this show a night to remember.

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Saweetie

Before getting fans on their feet with a performance of "Icy Chain," the 2022 Grammy nominee turned heads for all the right reasons backstage.  

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Tate McRae

"It was pretty surreal," the "Bad Ones" singer told E! News after performing inside The Forum. "I never really thought I'd be performing in an arena this year or at 18. It feels really crazy and I'm grateful."

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Dixie D'Amelio

"For my performance, I want to have fun, do a little sprinkle of me, some personality and just want to show the real me," the singer teased to E! News before showtime. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
JoJo Siwa

"It's a little t-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult t-to-the-bow," the Dancing With the Stars finalist told E! News when describing her outfit. "My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of the bag and immediately I knew. This is the one for tonight. It's the one."

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Black Eyed Peas

Let's get the party started Los Angeles! 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Olivia Jade

The Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast host works the camera before enjoying a night of music. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Teddi Mellencamp & Tamra Judge

Before enjoying a night of music, the Real Housewives stars celebrated the launch of their new iHeartRadio podcast, Two T's in a Pod. "I couldn't imagine recapping all of these shows and especially a new season of OC without Tamra," Teddi shared. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Michelle Young

"I wear so much black. Even going on the show, I really challenged myself to wear colors because I like to wear black all the time," The Bachelorette star told E! News about her concert look. "I embraced that a little bit tonight and I made sure I was shiny and bright." 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Sofia Carson

Work it! Before introducing one of the biggest acts of the night, the actress posed in her Versace ensemble. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Tanya Rad

"My look inspiration was Taylor Swift's Red re-release," the Scrubbin' In podcast co-host told E! News. "I'm paying homage to my girl T. Swift. Loving him was red and I'm wearing a red dress with sparkling red lips. Liz Castellanos did my makeup and Tuani Dawson and Morgan Parks did my hair. Thank you team!"

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Saweetie

Before dedicating her performance of "Best Friend" to her fellow Jingle Ball performer Doja Cat, the artist showed off a winning look.  

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Tori Spelling

"Jazmin Whitley is my stylist and this is vintage Givenchy," the 90210MG podcast co-host told E! News. "I wanted to do something kind of festive and my hairstylist Laura Rugetti literally spent hours putting tinsel into my hair to make it festive for Jingle Ball. This is my first Jingle Ball and I'm glad we could do it in person."

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Cheryl Burke

The Pretty Messed Up podcast co-host strikes a fierce pose backstage before running into JoJo Siwa and Olivia Jade. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Anitta

What's not to love about the Jingle Ball village performer's latest look? 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Bethany Joy Lenz

The One Tree Hill star and Drama Queens podcast co-host looks radiant in a red outfit from Fe Noel. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Tanya Rad & Becca Tilley

"We just want to keep expanding our community," Tanya told E! News when sharing her Scrubbin' In podcast vision for 2022 with her co-host, Becca. "We just want to create a sisterhood as big as we possibly can." 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Kendall Long

"Who votes to make green the new red?" the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote on Instagram after walking the red carpet. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Mckenna Grace

The actress and singer earns a spot as one of the Best Dressed attendees of the night. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Sarah Michelle Gellar

What was the best part of Jingle Ball for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star? Meeting Ed Sheeran, obviously! 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Trevor Daniel

"It was cool, it was really fun," the singer told E! News after performing at the Jingle Ball village. "It was really nice to see everybody. It felt like Christmas....This was a dream kind of vibe." 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Sisanie

The On-Air With Ryan Seacrest co-host sparkles and shines backstage. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Tai Verdes

"I wanted to break a sweat," the singer shared with E! News after performing at the Jingle Ball village. "I wanted to get with the audience and burn a couple of calories."

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

It's date night done right for the Modern Family star and his husband. 

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Madison Watkins

"Just happy to be here!!!" the America's Got Talent alum wrote on Instagram.

Wes and Alex / @WesandAlex
Luann Diez

"Ed Sheeran walked next to me and he looked like he smelled like gingerbread cookies @meta @iheartradio," the video creator shared on Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Colton Underwood Goes IG Official With Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

2

Zendaya and Tom Holland Only Have Eyes for Each Other at Movie Event

3

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Red Carpet Return in Golden Look

4

Grimes Seems to Shade Ex Elon Musk In Breakup Anthem "Player of Games"

5
Exclusive

How Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari "Went All Out" for Her B-Day

Latest News

Why BTS Is Taking an "Extended Period of Rest"

Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Sarah Brady Make Red Carpet Debut

Exclusive

Inside Jingle Ball 2021 With Saweetie, Dixie D'Amelio and More Stars

Relive the Best Show Moments & Big Winners From Last Year's 2020 PCAs

50+ Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

Grimes Seems to Shade Ex Elon Musk In Breakup Anthem "Player of Games"

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Red Carpet Return in Golden Look