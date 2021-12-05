Paul Walker's Brother Cody and Vin Diesel Reunite as They Mark 8th Anniversary of Actor's Death

Paul Walker's legacy lives on through his family, including his Fast & Furious one.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, days after the eighth anniversary of the actor's death, his brother Cody Walker hosted his annual FuelFest music and automotive festival in Phoenix, Ariz. A portion of the proceeds from the annual event helped benefit Reach Out Worldwide, the charity Paul founded, of which Cody serves as CEO.

At Fuelfest, the latter was joined by none other than Paul's longtime Fast & Furious co-star and friend, Vin Diesel, and fellow cast member Tyrese Gibson.

"I'm here with my brother in FuelFest," Vin, 54, said in an Instagram selfie video, which showed him appearing with his arm around Cody at the crowded Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. "It is an honor to see the whole car culture being brought together by my brother Cody."