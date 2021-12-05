Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 6th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Tribute

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her son, Saint West, on his birthday.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom of four posted a sweet slideshow on Instagram of Saint to commemorate his 6th birthday. The images featured Saint smiling, laughing and posing with his mom from back when he was a toddler all the way to present day.

Kim also penned a heartwarming caption to celebrate her eldest son on his special day. "My baby Saint is 6 today!" she wrote. "There's no one like you and your smile."

The KKW Beauty founder also took a moment to commend him on his "negotiating skills," adding that she's "never met anyone" that takes the online game Roblox quite as "serious" as Saint does.

Then she gave a special shout out to his caring personality and their strong bond, adding, "Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles!"