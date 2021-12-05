How Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari "Went All Out" for Her 40th Birthday Trip

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Spills on WEDDING

Britney Spears is feeling like one "Lucky" gal during her birthday month.

The pop star, who turned 40 on Dec. 2 and celebrated her milestone birthday with fiancé Sam Asghari, recently jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to enjoy a romantic getaway.

The Grammy winner shared behind-the-scenes footage of their trip on Instagram, which included a massive balloon display with her name spelled out, a sweet serenade from a mariachi band and other festivities.

Britney's birthday celebration proved to be extra special this year. Not only was her 13-year conservatorship terminated last month, but a Cabo source exclusively tells E! News how Sam went above and beyond for her during their four-day vacation.

"She hasn't been to Mexico in a long time and thought it was the perfect place to ring in her 40th birthday," the insider explains, adding, "Sam went all out it to make it special for her and to let her know how much she is loved."