Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Sport Colorful Looks During Family’s Movie Outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked extra cozy on a day out with their family.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the couple, who rekindled their early 2000s romance this past spring, treated several of their kids to a movie at the Regency Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.
Before the show started, Ben and Jen were seen cuddling close together as they were escorted into the movie theater by a man who appeared to be a manager.
Jennifer could be seen wearing a multi-colored floral sweater and jeans. She finished off the look with a purple face mask that matched her sweater and boots.
Ben opted for a much more monochromatic look. The Justice League actor channeled his inner Batman by wearing a black jean jacket over a plaid shirt and graphic tee. He completed the outfit with black jeans, sunglasses, and sneakers.
Following closely behind the couple were Jen's twins, Emme and Max, 13, and Ben's kids, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.
The couple's kids have been spending a lot more time together recently. Last month, after filming a movie, Jennifer flew from Canada back to Los Angeles and spent the Thanksgiving holiday with both her and Ben's families.
"Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben," a source close to Jen told E! News. "[Ben's] mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together."
"Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together," the source continued. "She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions."
In October, Ben and Jennifer took their kids out to Malibu, Calif. to go trick-or-treating together on Halloween. Ben's ex-wife and his children's mom, Jennifer Garner, was also in attendance on the night.
"Ben and J.Lo were trick-or-treating with the boys, Sam and Max," an insider told E! News. "The girls went in a different direction. Jennifer Garner was with friends and walked around separately. They were all cordial but didn't hang out. They made it about the kids and were focused on them having a good time."