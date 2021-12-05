Colton Underwood Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown to Celebrate His Birthday

Meet The Bachelor's boyfriend!
Colton Underwood, the star of the ABC show's past season 23 and whose new documentary series Coming Out Colton recently dropped on Netflix, stepped out of the spotlight to celebrate his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown's 39th birthday.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Dec. 4, the reality TV personality posted never-before-seen photos of the two together. In fact, it marked the first time Colton made their relationship Instagram official.
"Happy birthday to my dog loving...family man," Colton gushed in the caption, alongside a collage of images of the birthday boy. "Corn fed...love."
In one photo, the couple cuddled up together and flashed wide smiles in matching ensembles, as Colton's pup stood right by their side. Another photo captured Jordan hanging out on a couch with two dogs cozied up beside him.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 29-year-old Netflix star opened up about his romance with Jordan, who is a political strategist, sharing that he's "very happy and very in love."
While Colton has kept his lips sealed on when exactly he started dating Jordan, the outlet reported they've been together for "several months." The two were spotted on a romantic Hawaiian getaway in September.
It appears Colton's romance is headed in a serious direction, as he told the NYT that their families have already met each other.
"The easiest way for me to say it is that it was like me bringing a girl home," Colton explained. "Like, nobody batted an eye."
But despite Colton's new revelations about his romance, don't expect to see him discuss his dating life on Coming Out Colton. The former professional football player said that he chose to keep that part of his journey away from the Netflix cameras, sharing, "Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy. I just think right now I'm really sort of protecting and guarding what I have."
In Coming Out Colton, he did, however, open up about his past relationship with Bachelor Nation's Cassie Randolph, who received his final rose on The Bachelor's 23rd season. In May 2020, the duo decided to call it quits after less than two years together.
"I thought that I found someone who could change me," Colton said about Cassie on his Netflix show, explaining the reason for holding on to their romance. "After the breakup with Cassie, it was pretty rough. I hit rock bottom. I took a lot of Xanax, not thinking I was going to wake up the next morning. I did and it was really bad."
Colton and Cassie's split was less than rosy, after she filed for a restraining order against him in September 2020, alleging that he stalked and harassed her between June and August.
In November of that year, she dropped the restraining order and Colton publicly apologized to her, stating at the time, "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."
A source close to Cassie previously told E! News, "She doesn't love that her name keeps getting brought up. She has definitely moved on from that time in her life. She thinks it's inappropriate that Colton has continuously spoken about their relationship, but understands it's part of his journey."
Cassie has since moved on with musician Brighton Reinhardt.