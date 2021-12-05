Bob Dole, Former Presidential Candidate and Kansas Senator, Dead at 98 After Lung Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Longtime politician and Republican former presidential candidate, Bob Dole, has passed away.

The Kansas native, who ran against Bill Clinton in the U.S. election in 1996 before retiring from politics, has died at the age of 98 after battling stage four lung cancer. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation confirmed the former Kansas Senator's death in a statement shared on Twitter on Sunday, Dec. 5.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the statement read. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

In February, the former presidential nominee revealed the news about his cancer diagnosis.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday," Dole said in a statement at the time. "While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own."