Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Attached at the Tip at Nail Polish Brand Launch Event

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are taking the phrase "attached at the hip" to the next level. Now, they're attached at the nail tip.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the couple celebrated the launch of MGK's new nail polish brand, UN/DN LAQR, in West Hollywood, Calif. with a unique accessory linking them together all night: thin, silver chains attached to both of their pinky fingernails.

Both Megan and Machine Gun Kelly—real name Colson Baker—wore similar outfits to the event, donning all-black ensembles and fitted blazers to let their bright pink nail art take center stage.

Other celebrities who attended the night included rocker Avril Lavigne and TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and Chase Hudson.

This isn't the first time the Jennifer's Body actress and the "Forget Me Too" singer have shared a major fashion moment together. In October, the lovebirds graced the front cover of British GQ Style's autumn/winter issue with a steamy photoshoot that featured Megan almost entirely naked and pointing a gun at a long-haired Machine Gun Kelly.