Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and More Stars Step Out in Style for Variety's Hitmaker Event

Stars hit all the right (fashion) notes!

On Saturday, Dec. 4, music's top artists and newbies alike stepped out in style to celebrate Variety's fifth annual Hitmakers brunch in Los Angeles. Celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, Lil Nas X and many others didn't miss a beat in the fashion department.

Getting into the holiday spirit, the "good 4 u" singer, who took home the Songwriter of the Year Award, wore a little black dress with mesh detailing that featured a bright green bow in the center. She tied her look together with black see-through socks and matching Mary Jane platform heels.

Additionally, Lil Nas X was a vision in white, dressing up in a Balmain cut-out design paired with matching bell-bottom pants and blazer. During the event, he gave a heartfelt speech while accepting the Innovator of the Year Award.

"As many of you know, it's been a pretty crazy year, it's been a pretty fun year," he said. "This year, it took a lot of mental strength for me to continue to keep pushing after my debut."