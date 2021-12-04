Surprise! Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 3

Girl dad Derek Jeter just scored a triple!
The 47-year-old retired New York Yankees baseball star and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter, 31, have welcomed baby No. 3, their third daughter.
"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2," The Players' Tribune, a new media company the MLB icon founded, announced on Twitter on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The couple's newborn joins big sisters Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, 2, whose births were also announced by The Players' Tribune.
Derek and Hannah, a model who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, had never revealed that they were expecting their third child. Details about their newborn daughter's birth were not disclosed. No photo of the baby was released either.
Derek and Hannah, who have been married since 2016, have rarely shared images of their daughters or details about their family life.
In 2020, The Players Tribune released a video showing Derek being notified by phone that he was chosen to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. He received the call while sitting with Hannah, their girls and the retired player's parents.
This past September, the group all accompanied Derek to the Hall of Fame ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y.
"My girls, Hannah, Bella and Story. You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream," the athlete said during his speech. "You know, through you all, with you all, I'm living another one."
He later said, addressing his wife, "I couldn't be luckier—let me say it again, let me clarify—I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much and, you know, there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life than building our future and our family together."