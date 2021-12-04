Surprise! Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 3

Watch : Hannah Davis Jeter Dishes on the Wedding, Honeymoon and More

Girl dad Derek Jeter just scored a triple!

The 47-year-old retired New York Yankees baseball star and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter, 31, have welcomed baby No. 3, their third daughter.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2," The Players' Tribune, a new media company the MLB icon founded, announced on Twitter on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The couple's newborn joins big sisters Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, 2, whose births were also announced by The Players' Tribune.

Derek and Hannah, a model who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, had never revealed that they were expecting their third child. Details about their newborn daughter's birth were not disclosed. No photo of the baby was released either.

Derek and Hannah, who have been married since 2016, have rarely shared images of their daughters or details about their family life.