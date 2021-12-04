BTS Celebrates Jin's Birthday Onstage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2021

Watch : Lizzo & BTS Are "Besties" Thanks to Harry Styles

BTS's Jin doesn't need permission to dance on his birthday!

The beloved K-Pop group's eldest member got to celebrate his 29th birthday a day early with their fanbase, ARMY, while on stage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Friday, Dec. 3.

A video from the event posted by 102.7 KIIS FM revealed that the sweet moment came just as the group was chatting with the crowd and getting ready to perform the holiday remix of their Grammy-nominated hit single, "Dynamite."

As they began to wrap up their conversation, the members put their performance on pause when they saw KIIS FM's Jojo Wright wheel a colorful, multi-tiered cake out onto the stage.

JoJo also shared another angle of the birthday surprise on Twitter, writing, "Such a great moment, honored to be part of it, HAPPY BIRTHDAY JIN!"

Instantly, Jin looked pleasantly surprised when he noticed the cake while the other members cheered.